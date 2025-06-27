Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Review : Dual-Screen Laptop

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to carry not just a laptop, but a dual-screen powerhouse that redefines productivity and creativity? The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i dares to challenge the conventions of portable computing with its dual 14-inch OLED displays, offering a visual experience that’s as striking as it is functional. Promising to cater to professionals, students, and even casual gamers, this ultrabook combines innovative hardware with a sleek, futuristic design. But does it truly live up to its bold claims, or is it just another tech gimmick? In this assessment, ETA Prime provides more insight into whether Lenovo’s latest innovation is a fantastic option or a niche experiment.

From its Intel Core Ultra 7255H processor to its versatile dual-screen setup, the Yoga Book 9i is packed with features that aim to elevate multitasking, content creation, and even light gaming. But it’s not just about the specs—this device introduces a new way of working and creating, with software optimized for its unique design and thoughtful accessories like the Yoga Pen stylus and color-matched keyboard. Whether you’re curious about its performance, intrigued by its potential for creative workflows, or wondering if it’s worth the investment, this deep dive by ETA PRIME will help you uncover the strengths and limitations of Lenovo’s boldest ultrabook yet. Sometimes, innovation isn’t just about what’s added—it’s about how it transforms the way we interact with technology.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i features innovative dual 14-inch OLED displays with 2.8K resolution and up to 120 Hz refresh rates, offering vibrant visuals and multitasking flexibility.

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7255H processor, Intel Arc 140Ti GPU, 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a 1TB Gen 4 SSD, it delivers exceptional performance for multitasking, creative tasks, and light gaming.

Its premium, lightweight design includes a foldable stand for versatile screen orientations, making it ideal for professionals, students, and creatives on the go.

Enhanced connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and Bluetooth 5.4, while a Dolby Atmos soundbar ensures immersive audio quality.

Thoughtful accessories like a wireless mouse, color-matched keyboard, Yoga Pen stylus, and software features like handwriting recognition and eBook mode optimize productivity and creativity.

Key Features at a Glance

– Dual 14-inch OLED displays with 2.8K resolution and refresh rates up to 120 Hz for stunning visuals.

– Intel Core Ultra 7255H processor with 16 cores, delivering exceptional multitasking capabilities.

– Intel Arc 140Ti GPU for creative tasks and light gaming.

– 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB Gen 4 SSD for seamless performance and ample storage.

– Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt 4 ports for fast and reliable connectivity.

Design and Build: A Portable Powerhouse

The Yoga Book 9i stands out with its dual 14-inch OLED screens, offering vibrant colors, deep contrasts, and sharp details. With a 2.8K resolution and refresh rates ranging from 48 Hz to 120 Hz, these displays are perfect for tasks like photo editing, reading, and multitasking. The ultrabook’s premium, lightweight design is complemented by a foldable stand, allowing users to configure the screens in both vertical and horizontal orientations. This flexibility enhances productivity, whether you’re working on a complex project or delivering a presentation.

The device’s durable yet slim build makes it highly portable, ideal for professionals and students who are always on the move. Despite its advanced features, the Yoga Book 9i maintains a balance between functionality and portability, making it a practical choice for users seeking a high-performance ultrabook.

Dual OLED Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Review

Accessories and Input Options: Thoughtful Additions

Lenovo has equipped the Yoga Book 9i with a range of accessories that enhance its usability and versatility:

A wireless Bluetooth mouse for precise navigation and control.

for precise navigation and control. A color-matched keyboard for comfortable and efficient typing.

for comfortable and efficient typing. The Yoga Pen stylus with tilt support, ideal for drawing, sketching, and note-taking.

with tilt support, ideal for drawing, sketching, and note-taking. A soft carrying case for added portability and protection.

In addition to these accessories, the device features a haptic feedback touchpad and a customizable onscreen keyboard, offering tactile and flexible input options. These tools ensure a seamless user experience, whether you’re typing, sketching, or navigating through applications.

Software Features: Optimized for Dual Screens

The Yoga Book 9i’s software is specifically designed to maximize the potential of its dual-screen setup. Key features include:

A customizable onscreen keyboard that adapts to your workflow and preferences.

that adapts to your workflow and preferences. Handwriting recognition software for efficient and intuitive note-taking.

for efficient and intuitive note-taking. Live wallpapers optimized for OLED displays, adding a dynamic and visually appealing touch.

optimized for OLED displays, adding a dynamic and visually appealing touch. An eBook reading mode that transforms the device into a digital notebook, perfect for students and avid readers.

These features make the Yoga Book 9i an excellent choice for users who prioritize efficiency, creativity, and innovation in their daily tasks.

Performance: Built for Multitasking

At the heart of the Yoga Book 9i is the Intel Core Ultra 7255H processor, featuring 16 cores and a maximum clock speed of 5.1 GHz. This powerful processor ensures smooth multitasking, whether you’re running multiple applications or handling demanding creative tasks. The Intel Arc 140Ti GPU enhances the device’s capabilities, allowing for light gaming and efficient performance in photo and video editing.

With 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, the ultrabook delivers seamless operation even when running resource-intensive applications. The 1TB Gen 4 SSD provides ample storage space and ensures quick access to files, making it a reliable choice for professionals who need to manage large projects or datasets.

Connectivity and Audio: Staying Connected

The Yoga Book 9i excels in connectivity, offering a range of options to keep you connected and productive:

Three Thunderbolt 4 ports for high-speed data transfer and external display support.

for high-speed data transfer and external display support. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for fast and reliable wireless connections.

The device also delivers impressive audio performance, thanks to its Dolby Atmos soundbar with four 2W speakers. Whether you’re streaming videos, editing audio, or gaming, the immersive sound quality enhances your overall experience.

Gaming Performance: Light Gaming, Solid Results

While the Yoga Book 9i is not a dedicated gaming laptop, it performs admirably in light gaming scenarios. Popular titles such as Forza Horizon 5, Spider-Man 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 run smoothly at medium settings, supported by the Intel Arc 140Ti GPU. Regular driver updates from Intel further improve compatibility and performance, making sure a satisfactory gaming experience for casual gamers. However, users seeking high-end gaming performance may need to consider a dedicated gaming laptop.

Limitations: What to Consider

Despite its impressive features, the Yoga Book 9i dual-screen laptop has a few limitations that potential buyers should be aware of:

The device is optimized for Windows, with limited support for alternative operating systems like Linux.

like Linux. While capable of light gaming, it is not designed to replace a dedicated gaming laptop for high-performance gaming needs.

These considerations may influence your decision depending on your specific requirements and preferences.

Ideal Use Cases

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is best suited for:

Professionals and creatives who need a portable, versatile workstation for multitasking and content creation.

who need a portable, versatile workstation for multitasking and content creation. Students and eBook enthusiasts who value handwriting recognition and reading features.

who value handwriting recognition and reading features. Casual gamers seeking moderate gaming performance in a sleek and portable device.

Its dual-screen setup is particularly advantageous for tasks such as photo and video editing, note-taking, and multitasking, making it a versatile tool for a wide range of users.

A Bold Step Forward in Ultrabook Design

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i dual-screen laptop sets a new benchmark for ultrabooks with its dual OLED displays, powerful hardware, and innovative features. While it may not cater to every use case, its unique design and robust performance make it a compelling choice for users seeking a portable and versatile computing solution. Whether you’re working, creating, or gaming, the Yoga Book 9i delivers a premium experience that pushes the boundaries of what a laptop can achieve.

