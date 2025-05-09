Motorola RAZR 60 Ultra: The Foldable King Returns?

The Motorola RAZR 60 Ultra stands out in the foldable smartphone market by combining innovative technology with practical usability. Its sleek design, robust performance, and versatile features position it as a strong competitor in this evolving segment. While the hardware delivers an impressive experience, certain software limitations and update policies may influence your decision. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a detailed look at the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra.

Design and Build: Durable, Elegant, and Functional

The RAZR 60 Ultra showcases a premium design that merges durability with elegance. Its Gorilla Glass Ceramic exterior and reinforced titanium hinge ensure both aesthetic appeal and structural integrity. The gapless hinge design allows for smooth one-handed operation and a compact fold, making it highly practical for everyday use. Additionally, the IP48 rating provides resistance to water splashes and dust, enhancing its durability in various environments.

Whether folded or unfolded, the device feels sturdy and well-balanced. Its ergonomic design ensures comfort during prolonged use, while the compact fold makes it easy to carry. This thoughtful combination of form and function makes the RAZR 60 Ultra a reliable companion for both work and leisure.

Display: Vibrant, Adaptive, and Versatile

The RAZR 60 Ultra features two OLED displays, each designed to cater to specific tasks and enhance usability:

The external 4-inch cover screen , protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic, is ideal for handling notifications, widgets, and quick tasks without the need to unfold the phone.

, protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic, is ideal for handling notifications, widgets, and quick tasks without the need to unfold the phone. The internal 6.7-inch OLED display offers a 1224p resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and LTPO technology for adaptive refresh rates. Its PANTONE validation and customizable color presets ensure vibrant and accurate visuals, making it suitable for both casual users and professionals.

Together, these displays provide a seamless and visually stunning experience. Whether you’re multitasking, streaming media, or gaming, the RAZR 60 Ultra delivers exceptional clarity and responsiveness, making sure an immersive user experience.

Performance: Power and Responsiveness

Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the RAZR 60 Ultra handles demanding tasks effortlessly. From intensive gaming to multitasking across multiple apps, the phone delivers smooth and responsive performance. The chipset is complemented by ample RAM and storage options, making sure that the device remains fast and efficient even under heavy workloads.

However, during prolonged gaming sessions or extended video calls, you may notice slight overheating. While this does not significantly impact performance, it is worth considering if you frequently engage in resource-intensive activities. Overall, the RAZR 60 Ultra strikes a balance between power and efficiency, making it a reliable choice for a wide range of users.

Battery Life and Charging: Reliable All-Day Power

The RAZR 60 Ultra features a 4,700mAh battery, offering a notable improvement over its predecessor. This capacity ensures that the phone can easily last through a full day of moderate to heavy use. Charging options include:

68W wired charging for quick and efficient recharges, allowing you to get back to full power in minimal time.

for quick and efficient recharges, allowing you to get back to full power in minimal time. 30W wireless charging, providing added convenience for users who prefer a cable-free experience. However, compatibility with some chargers may vary.

These charging capabilities, combined with the robust battery life, make the RAZR 60 Ultra a dependable device for users with demanding schedules.

Camera: Versatile and High-Quality

The RAZR 60 Ultra’s camera system is designed to deliver high-quality photos and videos across various scenarios. Its dual 50MP rear cameras offer:

A wide and ultra-wide lens for versatile shooting options, making sure that you can capture everything from expansive landscapes to detailed close-ups.

Reliable low-light performance, producing clear and natural-looking images even in challenging lighting conditions.

4K video recording at 60fps with Dolby Vision HDR, as well as 8K video support for ultra-high-definition content.

The internal 50MP front-facing camera is well-suited for selfies and video calls, though the rear cameras remain the preferred choice for everyday photography. Whether you’re capturing memories or creating professional-grade content, the RAZR 60 Ultra’s camera system delivers impressive results.

Software: Clean but Limited

Running on Android, the RAZR 60 Ultra offers a near-stock experience with minimal bloatware, making sure a clean and user-friendly interface. Moto AI features such as “Catch Me Up” and “Remember This” aim to enhance productivity by providing personalized reminders and insights. However, these features feel underdeveloped and may not significantly impact your overall experience.

The software support includes:

Three OS updates , making sure compatibility with future Android versions.

, making sure compatibility with future Android versions. Four years of bi-monthly security patches, providing a reasonable level of long-term security.

While functional, this update policy may feel limited compared to competitors offering longer-term support. If software longevity is a priority, this is an aspect to consider.

Audio: Immersive Stereo Sound

The RAZR 60 Ultra’s stereo speakers deliver clear, balanced, and immersive audio, enhancing your experience across various activities. Whether you’re watching videos, gaming, or listening to music, the sound quality is loud and detailed, making it a standout feature for media enthusiasts. The audio performance complements the vibrant displays, making sure an engaging multimedia experience.

Usability: Intuitive Design with Minor Hiccups

The foldable design of the RAZR 60 Ultra adapts seamlessly to your needs, offering multiple modes such as folded, unfolded, and tent configurations. The external cover screen reduces the need to unfold the phone frequently, making it practical for quick interactions like checking notifications or controlling music playback.

However, occasional unresponsiveness of the internal screen during transitions may disrupt the otherwise smooth experience. While these instances are rare, they highlight an area where further refinement could enhance usability. Overall, the intuitive design and flexible functionality make the RAZR 60 Ultra a versatile device for various use cases.

Drawbacks: Areas for Improvement

Despite its many strengths, the RAZR 60 Ultra has a few areas where it could improve:

The internal screen can occasionally become unresponsive during transitions, affecting the overall user experience.

Moto AI features, while promising, require further development to fully realize their potential.

The limited software update policy may deter users who prioritize long-term support and security updates.

These shortcomings, while minor, may influence your decision depending on your specific needs and preferences.

Final Thoughts: A Balanced Foldable for Everyday Use

The Motorola RAZR 60 Ultra successfully blends innovation with practicality, offering a premium design, vibrant displays, and versatile cameras. Its robust performance and thoughtful features make it a compelling choice for users seeking a foldable phone that excels in both form and function. However, if long-term software support or flawless software performance is a priority, these aspects should be carefully weighed. Overall, the RAZR 60 Ultra stands as a strong contender in the foldable market, delivering a well-rounded experience for everyday use.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



