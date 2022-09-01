Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold powered by Intel vPro $2,499

Lenovo has this week introduced its new generation of ThinkPad X1 Fold systems providing users with a larger screen area and hardware capable of providing “full PC performance” says Lenovo. The new ThinkPad X1 Fold is powered by an Intel vPro, an Intel Evo Design with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, supported by up to 1TB OF SSD storage and up to 32 GB LPDDR5 of memory. The system comes preloaded with a choice of either Microsoft’s Windows 11 Home or Pro operating systems and is expected to be available from Q4 starting at $2,499.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold

“As the world’s lightest 16-inch commercial laptop device, this next generation delivers a versatile, powerful and portable device – with a sleeker and thinner design that can be comfortably used as a primary PC. Improving on a category-defining PC is not easy, but Lenovo’s done just that. Through a combination of customer feedback and end user insights, the innovative design features a 22% larger 16-inch folding OLED display, 25% thinner chassis, and thinner bezels all around to produce a premium, streamlined look and feel that extends to the aluminium frame and a back cover made from 100% recycled woven performance fabric.”

“Lenovo continues to innovate more usage modes and this is where foldable PC technology comes into its own. The next-gen ThinkPad X1 Fold truly does shape the future by providing the screen real estate and viewing experience of a 16-inch laptop in half the footprint of clamshell laptop alternatives. It conveniently folds down to the size of a sub-13-inch laptop for lightweight and compact carry and storage.”

“Such an innovative design brings exceptional versatility to transform to the users’ needs and deliver one of the most compelling computing experiences ever made. Productivity, collaboration, content consumption, reading, writing, editing, and so on are all a breeze in whichever mode one feels most comfortable with. The modes managed by an intuitive Mode Switcher interface are:

Classic clamshell, or laptop mode, provides a 12-inch main display with either an onscreen keyboard in the lower half, or the optional full-size ThinkPad Bluetooth TrackPoint keyboard. This mode is ideal for full productivity in restricted spaces such as planes, trains, and cars.

Landscape mode, or all-in-one mode, delivers a remarkable transformation. Arrived at destination, users can unfold the device into landscape format with the stand and connect the keyboard – either attached or detached from the stand – to create a phenomenal 16-inch laptop that inspires efficient multi-tasking or delivering impressive presentations.

Portrait mode is a new feature that excited users in early testing. Rotate into portrait mode with the stand for a huge 16-inch screen – proving highly effective for reading and editing long documents, simultaneous social feeds, websites, and more.

Book mode needs no introduction in foldable technology, but it remains equally remarkable reading the latest bestseller on a partly folded 16-inch display. It is also a very productive mode for proofreading articles or browsing digital publications.

Finally, tablet mode can be used in either portrait or landscape mode that allows easy creativity, colleague or family interaction with the help of the magnetic pen and content consumption on the Dolby Vision enabled display.

Source : Lenovo

