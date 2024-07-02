VAIO Vision 14 lightweight portable monitor launches

VAIO Corporation has unveiled the VAIO Vision+ 14, the world’s lightest portable monitor, weighing just 325 grams. This innovative device is designed for both personal and corporate use, making it an ideal companion for those who are constantly on the move. With its sleek design and impressive features, the VAIO Vision+ 14 is set to transform the way people work and play.

Key Takeaways World’s lightest portable monitor at 325 grams

14.0-inch wide LCD panel with 16:10 aspect ratio

1920 x 1200 pixel resolution

High brightness (400cd/m²) and 1200:1 contrast ratio

Wide viewing angles (178° up/down/left/right)

Broad color gamut (sRGB 100%) with anti-glare treatment

Single USB Type-C cable for connection and power

Horizontal or vertical positioning with included cover stand

Optional privacy filter available

Priced around $340

The VAIO Vision+ 14 features a 14.0-inch wide LCD panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. Despite its large screen, the monitor is incredibly thin, measuring just 3.9 mm at its slimmest point. This makes it easy to carry around, whether you’re traveling for business or leisure.

The display offers high brightness at 400cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 1200:1, ensuring that images and videos are vibrant and clear. With wide viewing angles of 178° in all directions, users can enjoy consistent image quality from virtually any position. The monitor also covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut, providing accurate and vivid colors. Additionally, the anti-glare treatment helps reduce eye strain during extended use.

Connectivity and Usability

One of the standout features of the VAIO Vision+ 14 is its connectivity. The monitor can be connected and powered using a single USB Type-C cable, which supports DisplayPort Alternate Mode and bus power operation. This means that users can enjoy a clutter-free setup with just one cable for both power and data transfer. The monitor includes two USB Type-C ports on the side, offering flexibility in how it can be connected to various devices.

The VAIO Vision+ 14 can be positioned horizontally or vertically using the included cover stand, which also serves as a protective case during transport. This versatility makes it suitable for a wide range of applications, from presentations and video conferences to gaming and entertainment. For those concerned about privacy, VAIO offers an optional privacy filter that prevents visual hacking in public spaces.

Pricing and Availability

The VAIO Vision+ 14 is available priced at around $340. This makes it an attractive option for both individual consumers and businesses looking for a high-quality portable monitor. The device is available for purchase through VAIO’s official website and authorized retailers.

For those interested in expanding their tech arsenal, VAIO offers a range of other innovative products that complement the Vision+ 14. From high-performance laptops to versatile accessories, VAIO’s product lineup is designed to meet the needs of modern professionals and tech enthusiasts alike.

In conclusion, the VAIO Vision+ 14 stands out as the world’s lightest portable monitor, offering a perfect blend of portability, performance, and versatility. Whether you’re a frequent traveler, a remote worker, or simply someone who values high-quality displays, the VAIO Vision+ 14 is a compelling choice.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals