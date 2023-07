DS Automobiles updates the DS 7 SUV range

DS Automobiles has revealed that it is updating its DS 7 range and the cars will be available with a range of different trim options, the existing DS 7 La Première will be available until September 2023.

From September 2023 the range will include Performance Line+, Rivoli, and range-topping Opera trims and these will be available with a plug-in hybrid engine, more details are below.

The outgoing La Première models feature 21-inch ‘Brooklyn’ diamond-cut alloy wheels as standard, in addition to a 360-Vision Reversing camera, DS NIGHT VISION, electric tailgate with hands-free access and a FOCAL Electra® HiFi system (incorporating a 515-watt amplifier, 14 speakers and 8-inch subwoofer).

The Esprit de Voyage collection builds on the Rivoli with exclusive light leather interior and an enhanced standard specification. DS 7 Esprit de Voyage features light and bright Pearl Grey grained leather seats and nappa leather interior. The Pearl Grey nappa leather is heat embossed using a technique developed by DS Automobiles craftspeople. In addition, DS 7 Esprit de Voyage adds heated, massaging and ventilated front seats, aluminium pedals, PolyAmbient interior lighting, acoustic laminated side windows and power tailgate with hands-free access as standard.

You can find out more information about the updated range of DS 7 SUV models over at the DS Automobiles website at the link below.

Source DS Automobiles



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy