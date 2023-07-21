DS Automobiles updates the DS 7 SUV range

DS Automobiles has revealed that it is updating its DS 7 range and the cars will be available with a range of different trim options, the existing DS 7 La Première will be available until September 2023.

From September 2023 the range will include Performance Line+, Rivoli, and range-topping Opera trims and these will be available with a plug-in hybrid engine, more details are below.

The outgoing La Première models feature 21-inch ‘Brooklyn’ diamond-cut alloy wheels as standard, in addition to a 360-Vision Reversing camera, DS NIGHT VISION, electric tailgate with hands-free access and a FOCAL Electra® HiFi system (incorporating a 515-watt amplifier, 14 speakers and 8-inch subwoofer).

The Esprit de Voyage collection builds on the Rivoli with exclusive light leather interior and an enhanced standard specification. DS 7 Esprit de Voyage features light and bright Pearl Grey grained leather seats and nappa leather interior. The Pearl Grey nappa leather is heat embossed using a technique developed by DS Automobiles craftspeople. In addition, DS 7 Esprit de Voyage adds heated, massaging and ventilated front seats, aluminium pedals, PolyAmbient interior lighting, acoustic laminated side windows and power tailgate with hands-free access as standard.

You can find out more information about the updated range of DS 7 SUV models over at the DS Automobiles website at the link below.

Source DS Automobiles



