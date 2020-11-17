Drop test: iPhone 12 Mini vs 12 Pro Max (Video)

We have already seen a drop test for the new iPhone 12 and now we have one for the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The video below from EverythingApplePro put both of the new iPhone 12 handsets through a range of drop tests, lets find out how they performed.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video the back of both handsets shattered on the drop test, the back of the handsets has normal glass and not the new Ceramic Shield that is on the front of the handsets.

Both devices with the Ceramic Shield on the front managed to survive the drop tests, this shows the difference between this new glass and standard glass. Hopefully Apple will decide to use their Ceramic Shield on their rear glass as well as the front glass on future devices.

Source & Image Credit: EverythingApplePro

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals