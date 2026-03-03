Further Donut Lab Solid-State Battery Test Shows 110% Capacity at 80C

Donut Lab’s solid-state, lithium-free battery has undergone a second round of independent testing, revealing both promising results and critical gaps. Conducted by Finland’s VTT research center, the evaluation highlighted the battery’s exceptional performance at elevated temperatures, including a capacity increase of 110% at 80°C and sustained functionality even after deliberate damage at 100°C. These findings suggest potential for applications in high-temperature environments, though the absence of high-temperature charging tests leaves key aspects of its real-world usability unexamined. Two Bit da Vinci explores these findings while addressing the broader implications for energy storage technology.

In this explainer, you’ll gain insights into the battery’s thermal resilience and energy efficiency, as well as the limitations of the testing methodology. Key takeaways include a closer look at the chemistry behind its lithium-free design, speculation about its energy density claims and the unanswered questions surrounding long-term durability and scalability. By the end, you’ll have a clearer understanding of the challenges and opportunities this technology presents as it moves toward further testing and potential commercialization.

Donut Lab Battery Findings

Performance at Elevated Temperatures

The battery demonstrated exceptional efficiency and stability at high temperatures, setting it apart from conventional lithium-ion batteries. Key findings from the evaluation include:

At 80°C, the battery’s capacity increased by an impressive 110%, and at 100°C, it retained 107% of its original capacity.

Even when the battery pouch was deliberately breached at 100°C, it continued to function, showcasing remarkable thermal resilience.

Energy efficiency improved significantly at higher temperatures, suggesting that heat may enhance the battery’s internal chemistry or ion transport processes.

These results highlight the battery’s potential for applications in environments where elevated temperatures are common. However, the tests were limited to charging at room temperature, leaving its high-temperature charging capabilities unexamined. This omission raises important questions about the battery’s overall performance in real-world scenarios, where charging under varying conditions is often required.

Testing Conditions and Methodology

The evaluation was conducted under controlled conditions at VTT, adhering to a test plan provided by Donut Lab. A single cell was tested under low-pressure conditions (0.9 MPa) and across a range of temperatures. While the methodology provided valuable insights, it also left several critical scenarios unexplored, including:

Charging performance at elevated temperatures, which is crucial for assessing the battery’s practical usability.

Long-term durability and cycle life, particularly under extended use and repeated charging cycles.

These gaps in testing underscore the need for more comprehensive evaluations to fully understand the battery’s performance and reliability. Without addressing these aspects, it remains difficult to determine whether the technology can meet the demands of real-world applications.

Donut Lab’s Sold State Battery Tested Further

Battery Chemistry: Speculation and Hypotheses

Donut Lab’s claim that its battery is entirely lithium-free has sparked considerable speculation about its underlying chemistry. Sodium-ion technology has been suggested as a possible alternative, given its increasing prominence in the energy storage sector. However, the battery’s claimed energy density of 400 Wh/kg far exceeds the capabilities of current sodium-ion batteries, raising questions about the materials and design employed.

The battery’s thermal stability and improved performance at high temperatures suggest the use of a novel electrolyte or advanced ion transport mechanism. These features could represent a significant advancement in battery technology. However, without further disclosure or independent verification, the exact chemistry remains speculative. This lack of transparency makes it challenging to assess the true potential of the technology and its implications for the energy storage industry.

Key Limitations and Unanswered Questions

Despite the promising results, several critical questions remain unanswered, highlighting the need for further investigation:

The battery’s weight has not been disclosed, leaving its energy density claims unverified and open to scrutiny.

Long-term performance metrics, such as cycle life durability over tens of thousands of cycles, have not been tested, raising concerns about its longevity.

High-temperature charging tests were not conducted, leaving the durability of the electrolyte under such conditions uncertain.

These limitations point to the need for additional testing to validate Donut Lab’s claims and determine the battery’s suitability for widespread adoption. Without addressing these gaps, it is difficult to assess whether the technology can deliver on its promises in practical applications.

Future Testing and Commercial Challenges

A third round of testing is planned, focusing on the battery’s performance at extremely low temperatures, specifically -30°C. This phase of testing could provide valuable insights into the battery’s chemistry and its ability to operate across a broad temperature range. Such data will be critical for evaluating its potential for use in diverse environments, from cold climates to industrial applications.

On the commercial front, Donut Lab faces significant challenges. Verge Motorcycles, the company’s first customer, has delayed production timelines, raising concerns about the scalability of the technology and its readiness for mass production. These delays highlight the hurdles that innovative technologies often face when transitioning from laboratory testing to commercial viability. While the test results are encouraging, they must be supported by evidence of scalability, cost-effectiveness and reliability to ensure successful market adoption.

Path Forward for Donut Lab’s Technology

Donut Lab’s solid-state, lithium-free battery has demonstrated promising potential, particularly in its ability to perform under high temperatures and its apparent thermal stability. These characteristics could make it a valuable solution for specific applications where traditional lithium-ion batteries fall short. However, unresolved questions about energy density, long-term durability and high-temperature charging capabilities leave its broader viability uncertain.

As further testing and validation efforts continue, the technology holds the potential to contribute to advancements in energy storage. However, its readiness for real-world applications will depend on addressing the current gaps in testing and demonstrating its scalability and reliability. The coming months will be critical in determining whether Donut Lab’s innovation can transition from a promising concept to a fantastic solution in the energy storage landscape.

Media Credit: Two Bit da Vinci



