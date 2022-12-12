Donkervoort F22 supercar unveiled

Donkervoort has unveiled their new supercar, the Donkervoort F22 and the car comes with 500 horsepower but it weighs just 750 KG.

This gives the F22 a power-to-weight ratio per tonne of 666 horsepower and it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.5 seconds.

Donkervoort has destroyed the modern supercar rulebook with the long-awaited arrival of the ground-breaking Donkervoort F22. The all-new Donkervoort F22 supercar sets new supercar standards in speed, handling, driving purity, design and everyday usability while retaining strong visual links to the Dutch supercar brand’s open-wheel heritage. With an innovative removable Twin Targa carbon-fibre roof, hydraulic ride-height adjustment and active suspension, it improves on D8 GTO Individual Series in practicality, comfort and ease of use, without losing any of its supercar focus. With the F22, Donkervoort has rethought what was possible in a 750kg supercar by doubling its torsional rigidity to deliver well over 2G of lateral acceleration. The F22 also opens the door to the world of hypercar customization, but at a supercar price position. There are core choices to make for F22 buyers, including whether they prefer a steering system with no servo assistance or a lightweight, electronically powered, adjustable power-assistance system.

You can find out more details about the new Donkervoort F22 over at the company's website at the link below.

Source Donkervoort, Top gear





