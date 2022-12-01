Unique Donha meditation watch helps reduce stress & meditate



A unique meditation watch called Donha launched via Kickstarter last month raising multiple times it’s required pledge goal thanks to more than 500 backers, with still 12 days remaining on its campaign. The unique egg-shaped meditation watch weighs just 28 g and has been created to help you reduce stress, stay calm and let go.

Designed to be worn around your neck the Donha is available in either black or silver finishes and can be accompanied by a range of different accessories depending on your needs. Early bird pledges are now available for the artful project from roughly $119 or £99 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We are individuals from Coppertist.Wu and Donha, together, we are the mastermind of Donha Egg. An egg-shaped watch allows you to ditch the frantic mentality and smooth into an unhurried pace. A design that breaks stereotypes, Donha Egg allows you to customize a style that resonates with every moment of life, a work dedicated to creative and iconoclastic ones.”

If the Donha crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Donha meditation watch project observe the promotional video below.

“Our concept and perception of time, or lack thereof, is often tied to stress sense of self-efficacy. The crowds, the noise, and the everyday duties disrupt the fabric of time. Time is a simple concept and a subjective experience you may wonder, what is so difficult to look at your watch? Time flies by so fast but we can still capture moments within, remaining mindful and present yet stress-free.”

“Modern life also gets in the way of sleep and many people suffer from insomnia or high-pressure life, which is referred to as suboptimal health. People with poor resilience are often characterized by overreaction, easily irritated by everyday sounds, and seeking a peaceful place as a way to handle stress and pressure. This watch shows you the time without a sense of rush, silently taking your mind off the crowd around you.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the meditation watch, jump over to the official Donha crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





