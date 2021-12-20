Pu mindfulness and meditation clock $45

If you find smart phone applications designed to help you meditate a little cumbersome and irritating you may be interested in a new meditation clock specifically designed to help you enter a mindful meditative state, in the form of the Pu Clock.

When not in use, the Pu clock shows the time, but a simple single push will transform the clock into meditation mode and enable you to add minutes to your timer. When you are ready push the start button and begin your meditation, and a singing bowl chime will mark the beginning of your meditation.

“A stressed-out optimist and an over-thinking realist admitted to each other that they were both meditation failures. After airing all their excuses they realized that there was a common theme; they were both highly distracted by their phones. Tony and Ryan tried all the meditation apps, but something about the mere presence of having a phone in the room pulled them away from true mindfulness meditation. They scoured the interwebs for a basic meditation timer, but everything they tried had a startlingly loud and abrasive alarm or overly complicated functionality which counteracted any benefit they had just received from sitting peacefully.”

Pu mindfulness and meditation clock

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $45 or £35 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Pu crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Pu mindfulness and meditation clock project view the promotional video below.

“As child philosophers, Tony and Ryan wanted this new venture to create a lighthearted and pragmatic approach to meditation, so they came up with the name Pu. This elicits a giggle from their inner child, but also nods to the philosophical concept of Pu or the “uncarved block.” This is the state of pure potential which is the baseline condition of the mind. They hope that this clock will help others find the peaceful disconnect they themselves sought as mindfulness meditation practitioners.”

“As a “Thank You” for your support, you will receive your Pu Clock(s) from the first run funded from this Kickstarter. Then you can join Tony and Ryan in ditching the phone; focusing on the here and now, one breath at a time. The design is a barebones, minimal cube with two buttons. That’s it.You don’t need to read a manual or mess around with countless buttons and dials to begin your meditation journey.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the mindfulness and meditation clock, jump over to the official Pu crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

