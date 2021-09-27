Apple Fitness+ gets Pilates and Guided Meditations

Earlier this month Apple revealed that it would be adding new fitness features to Apple Fitness+, this included new Guided Meditations and also Pilates.

These new workouts are now available to use on the Apple Fitness+ subscription service

Meditation can help users reduce everyday stress, develop a greater sense of awareness, and build resilience to face life’s challenges. Building on the popularity of Mindful Cooldowns in Fitness+, guided Meditation will help users develop a regular meditation routine and improve their overall sense of well-being. Users will be able to choose from nine guided Meditation themes — Purpose, Kindness, Gratitude, Awareness, Creativity, Wisdom, Calm, Focus, and Resilience — for an engaging video experience alongside the Fitness+ trainers. Each practice will be five, 10, or 20 minutes long.

Body-conditioning workouts like Strength, Core, and Yoga are among the most popular workouts in Fitness+. Pilates will now be added to Fitness+ as a new low-impact workout type, providing users with more options for maintaining and improving their strength and flexibility. Most Fitness+ Pilates workouts can be done with just a mat, while some also incorporate the use of a resistance band. All Pilates workouts will be 10, 20, or 30 minutes long.

