Does iOS 15 have any speed improvements (Video)

The first beta of iOS 15 was released yesterday and now we get top find out of there are any speed improvements in this new version of iOS.

The video below from iAppleBytes tests out the speed of the new iOS 14.1 beta 1 vs iOS 14.6 on a range of devices. The iPhone SE is up first, iPhone 6S at 06:31, iPhone 7 at 12:40, iPhone 8 at 18:34, iPhone XR at 26:09 and the iPhone 11 at 31:35.

As we can see from the video there are no major speed improvements in the boot up times in the new iOS 15 over iOS 14.6, this is hardly surprising as this is the first beta of the software.

There are also no speed improvements in the range of apps in the new beta over the current release of iOS 14.6, this is hardly surprising as this is the first beta in the series. Things could change by the time the final version of the software is released, we are expecting this to happen in September along with the new iPhone 13 release.

Source & Image Credit: iApplebytes

