DJI Osmo Pocket 2 expected to be officially unveiled tomorrow

Tomorrow on October 20th 2020, DJI is expected to unveil its new handheld DJI Osmo Pocket 2 camera and stabilising gimbal. A photograph (above) have been leaked ahead of the company’s announcement, providing a glimpse at what design of the second-generation camera may look like. The original DJI Osmo Pocket was released back in November 2018. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been leaked as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Capture Magic at Hand | October 20th | 9am EDT Learn More: https://t.co/UWbEyIuRf2 pic.twitter.com/jxOn3ZwaA3 — DJI (@DJIGlobal) October 16, 2020

The DJI Osmo Pocket range has been created to provide users with a small version of DJI’s gimbal-powered photography equipment, and as soon as more information is confirmed during the DJI event tomorrow we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : DroneXL : DroneDJ

