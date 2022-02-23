DIY mechanical keyboard kit for hackers and makers

If you would like to build your very own customized mechanical keyboard you may be interested in the Bolt Industries Pico 87. A fully customizable and programmable DIY mechanical keyboard kit that can be coded using the Arduino IDE. The keyboard comes with its own BMK is a custom built open source firmware written in C++ with the Arduino IDE.

BMK stands for Bolt (Industries) Mechanical Keyboard and its creators say you are welcome to download it, customize it exactly to your liking and flash it to your keyboard. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $45 or £34 (depending on current exchange rates).

DIY mechanical keyboard

“You’ll enjoy typing more than ever on this one of a kind mechanical keyboard powered by the Raspberry Pi Pico and BMK, a custom Arduino IDE firmware. With the ability to make each key any color (exactly as clicky and firm or as soft and quiet as you like) and program each key to do anything, you will never look at typing the same again. The tenkeyless 87 key layout Is comfortable to use as an everyday keyboard. The keyboard’s unique design is built from three layers of FR-4 PCB material that screw together to form an attractive keyboard. An integrated 2 port USB hub is available as an add on. And the best part: you can make any key do just about anything! “

If the Bolt Industries Pico 87 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Bolt Industries Pico 87 mechanical keyboard project review the promotional video below.

“The Pico 87 keyboard is made of three layers of 1.6mm FR-4 that screw together to form a really solid keyboard. The bottom layer provides rigidity, but it also covers the solder pads. The middle layer holds all of the electronics. The top layer adds rigidity as well as an aesthetic cover. Assembly is required. See below for details. Also included in the campaign is the Pico 14 numerical keypad. There isn’t enough pins on one Pico to accommodate a numerical keypad. For many people, a numerical keypad is essential. The solution is a separate, matching numerical keypad. This key pad can be used as a numerical keypad, or a macro pad. It fits nicely next to the primary keyboard. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official Bolt Industries Pico 87 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

