Batiscafo 45mm bronze retro military diving watch

A new divers watch inspired by batiscafo, Italian for Bathyscaphe, the first free-diving deep-sea submersible machines from 1948 has been launched via Kickstarter. Offering a chance to own a unique vintage styled designer divers watch that will be limited to just 300 pieces. Features of the military divers watch include a Bronze CuSN8 45mm case, Seiko NH35N mechanical automatic 3-hand movement with date, Sapphire glass, 20BAR waterproof certification, Stainless steel hypoallergenic caseback, handmade aged vintage strap and more.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $449 or £324 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Batiscafo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Batiscafo diving watch project watch the promotional video below.

“I designed this watch for people, who adore vintage watches’ aesthetics as much as I do. The idea is to focus attention on a CuSN8 classic cushion shape bronze case large and solid with no bezel. Unique features are the comparatively small dial and digits etched directly on the 45mm case. From this layout we can see a lot of bronze surface. This material has amazing patination possibilities, which will create a unique look for each timepiece with use. It has a durable and time-approved Japanese Seiko NH35A automatic movement with date indicator. The 20BAR waterproof case allows for the watch to be used for scuba diving. I hope you enjoy this piece of art!”

“Sandwich dial construction is a traditional solution for military watches. It is difficult to damage the hour markings with an accidental hit or drop. Bronze is also a traditional military material because it does not glint in sunlight, and CuSN8 bronze is highly resistant to salt-water corrosion.”

Source : Kickstarter

