Infinity II mechanical automatic watch

The design team at Olto-8 have created a new timepiece in the form of the finity II mechanical automatic watch. Designed to provide a bold oversized watch face the Infinity II automatic watch is now available to back via Kickstarter and has already blasted past its required pledge goal. Available in two versions with either Roman Numeral Version or Arabic Numeral Version in a 44 x 44 MM uni-body shell, the Infinity II is equipped with the latest Swiss Luminova and 5ATM waterproof technology.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $290 or £215 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Infinity II campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Infinity II automatic watch project play the promotional video below.

“Last year, OLTO-8 launched the first-gen INFINITY on Kickstarter and has raised over $80k from 260backers. With adventurous lifestyles in mind, OLTO-8 returns with a bold new design that aims to refresh the classic style and superior performance of high-end automatics. We are honored to present the new Limited Edition INFINITY Ⅱ”

“Featuring a special 5-layer dial construction and multi-hand array, INFINITY Ⅱ mechanical automatic offers a new way to read time and impresses at first sight with a stunning motorsports-inspired design. Available in 2 different versions (Roman Numeral Version & Arabic Numeral Version) in a 44*44 MM uni-body shell, INFINITY Ⅱ uses the latest Swiss Luminova and 5ATM waterproof technology that lets your style shine through anywhere and anytime. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the automatic watch, jump over to the official Infinity II crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

