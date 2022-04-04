Disney The Quest “hybrid competition reality series” premiers May 11th

Disney has released a new trailer for its upcoming new “hybrid competition reality series” which takes the form of The Quest. Featuring eight real-life teenagers Disney allows them to role-play any fantastic fictional world of Everealm. The initial series will consist of eight episodes where the fantasy world comes to life. Check out the trailer for the upcoming Quest that will be premiering on Disney+ next month and available to view from May 11th onwards.

“The Quest is an immersive, hybrid competition reality series that drops eight real-life teenagers (Paladins) into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy. Throughout the eight-episode series, these heroes are immersed in a fantasy world come to life, complete with a castle, royals, ethereal fates, all forms of mystical creatures, and a sorceress intent on destruction and power.”

Disney The Quest

“What makes The Quest so unique is that it’s a true hybrid of scripted and reality,” said Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster, executive producers from New Media Collective and creators of The Amazing Race. “It’s a groundbreaking new genre where we place real teenagers in a reality competition and bring them into a fully realized fantasy world that is built on a scripted mythology of intrigue and adventure played out alongside actors for a completely immersive experience”

“We were very focused on the aesthetic of the show, from production design through costume design, making sure that everything felt authentic,” Eric continued in a joint statement with Scout Productions’ Michael Williams. “We wanted both our Paladins and our audience to feel immersed in the epic world we created.”

“We’re doing something magical that has never been done at this level,” said executive producers Jane Fleming and Mark Ordesky (The Lord of the Rings) from Court Five. “We’re taking real people and putting them in a fully-realized fantasy story, conceived and built by incredible artisans in every department. “It’s an immersive, real-life hero’s journey for these eight normal teenagers, who transform before your very eyes. It’s an exciting new form of storytelling.”

Source : Disney

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals