Disney’s Jungle Cruise film premiers July 30th On Disney+

If you are looking forward to the premiere of the highly anticipated Disney’s Jungle Cruise film starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. You will be pleased to know premiers in theaters and on the Disney+ streaming service via Premier Access. The film has been inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is an “adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon” with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff played by Johnson and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton played by Blunt.

Disney’s Jungle Cruise film is set during the early 20th century, during which a riverboat captain takes a British scientist and her brother on a mission into a jungle to find the Tree of Life, which is believed to possess healing powers. All the while, the trio must fight against dangerous wild animals, a hot and deadly environment, and a competing German expedition that is determined to find the tree first.

“Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance”

