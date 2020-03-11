New Jungle Cruise movie trailer released by Disney

A new trailer for the upcoming Jungle Cruise movie has been released by Disney this week and was launched during an Instagram Live featuring Dwayne Johnson, interacting with a boat full of skippers from the Jungle Cruise attraction at The Disneyland Resort. The new movie inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, stars Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission.

Jungle Cruise has been directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and John Davis, John Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Beau Flynn are the producers, with Doug Merrifield serving as executive producer. The stars in the film include Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.

Disney’s Jungle Cruise film will premiere in theatre screens worldwide in a few months time on July 24th, 2020.

Source : Disney

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals