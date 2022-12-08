Diablo IV hands on – more expansive, customizable adventure

More details about the upcoming Diablo IV game have been published to the official PlayStation blog this week, providing extra insight on the open world, expansive, customizable, adventure game currently being created by the team at Blizzard Entertainment. If all goes to plan the multiplayer Diablo IV game will be launching on PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles sometime during 2023.

Offering gamers a similar action role-playing adventure game to the previous offerings in the franchise. Once again the game will include an open world and five playable classes have been announced in the form of : Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid, Rogue, and Necromancer. “Players guide their character through quests and combat in the world of Sanctuary as the once banished Lilith returns to wreak havoc.”

“Diablo III followed in the footsteps of series entries before it, introducing a new generation of dungeon crawlers to the hellish world of Sanctuary back in 2012. Since then, thanks to a loyal player base, they’ve kept the hack-’n-slash RPG party going with countless updates. But now it’s time for the future, and Blizzard is molding Diablo IV to deliver just that.”

Diablo IV

“While the title looks to the past of both the real world and that of Sanctuary for inspiration, the upcoming sequel pushes the Diablo series in new ways. In an immense and gorgeous new landscape, you’ll encounter all-new elements to the Diablo formula that let you control the game’s direction even more while dealing with more darkness than ever. Ready your defenses. We’re returning to Sanctuary.”

“Upon jumping into this newly realized Sanctuary during a hands-on session with an in-development PlayStation 5 version of the game, it’s clear that Diablo IV harkens back to the grim tone of the first two Diablo games. The world is more mature and grounded than Diablo III, adding to its renewed focus on horror and fear. Dead bodies paint the white snow during travels. You can hear howling cries of anger and distress when passing a populated town. A soft moonlight illuminates the hallowed grounds like a haunted spotlight. With a hefty thematic focus on hatred, how it consumes once hopeful hearts, and its corruption and consequences, it’s easy to quickly get immersed when all of these elements work in tandem. And naturally, it’s inevitable to feel the heroic urge to stop whatever caused all this pain in Sanctuary.”

To learn more about what you can expect from the Diablo IV game currently under development jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below, where a few screenshots and details are available to view.

