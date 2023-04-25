PC gamers preparing to dive into the new Diablo 4 action role-playing game officially launching on June 6, 2023. Will be pleased to know that Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed the final PC specifications that will be required to play the game at certain resolutions. Check out the latest trailer for the Diablo 4 game ahead of its release date and the Diablo 4 PC system requirements for minimum and maximum resolutions embedded below.
Blizzard recommends that you have at least an Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and either an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280 graphics cards to run the game at a 1080p or 720p resolution.
Diablo 4 system requirements
The Diablo 4 Open Beta “Server Slam” phase will start on May 12, 12 pm and run until May 14, 12 pm PDT.
Minimum Spec Requirements
Settings to run Diablo IV at 1080p native resolution/720p render resolution, low graphics settings, and 30fps.
OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer
Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
Internet: Broadband Connection
Medium Spec Requirements
Settings to run Diablo IV at 1080p resolution, medium graphics settings, and 60fps.
OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer
Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD Ryzen 1300X
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
Internet: Broadband Connection
High Spec Requirements
Settings to run Diablo IV at 1080p resolution, high graphics settings, and 60fps.
OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer
Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
Internet: Broadband Connection
Ultra 4K Spec Requirements
Settings to run Diablo IV at 4K resolution, ultra graphics settings, and 60fps.
OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer
Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
Memory: 32 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS 3 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
Internet: Broadband Connection
Source : Blizzard
