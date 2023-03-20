Diablo 4 gameplay and details revealed by Lead Game Designer

Over the weekend gamers who have already pre-purchased the new upcoming Diablo 4 game had a chance to enter the Open Beta Early Access to test out the game and its new mechanics ahead of the games launch later this year. If you did not have a chance to jump into the Open Beta Early Access you can still check out new Diablo 4 gameplay from the teaser during which Lead Game Designer, Zaven Haroutunian takes you through a few of the games new features and battle their way through a dungeon while talking through some of the surprises they have in store for you.

Diablo 4 will be officially launching on June 6, 2023 and five classes have been unveiled in the form of the the Barbarian, which appears in Diablo II and Diablo III, has the ability to switch between weapons while in combat, the Sorceress, returning from the first game and Diablo II, is an elemental mage-type character wielding fire, cold and lightning magics., The Druid, returning from Diablo II, can shapeshift between human, werewolf and werebear forms and possesses earthen and storm magics, the Rogue, returning from the first game, is a quick-moving combatant that alternates between bladed melee or ranged combat with a bow and the Necromancer, returning from Diablo II and Diablo III, utilizes dark magic for summoning and attacks.

Diablo 4 gameplay

“Diablo 4 is the ultimate action RPG experience with endless evil to slaughter, countless abilities to master, nightmarish dungeons, and legendary loot. Embark on the campaign solo or with friends, through beautifully dark settings, or explore a shared world where players can meet in towns to trade, team up to battle world bosses, or descend into PVP zones to test their skills against other players.”

“Create and customize your character to battle onward against the unspeakable horrors that blight this land. Choose from one of five classes, discover and experiment with a vast array of powerful equipment, and carefully select your talents and abilities to become steadfast in the face of darkness. But choose wisely; your world depends on it.”

Diablo 4 will be launching on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Source : Blizzard





