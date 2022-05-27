Devotion film about U.S. Navy fighter pilots premiers this October confirm Sony

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming film Devotion inspired by the heroic true story of the Navy’s most exceptional pilots. The Devotion movie will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide this October and stars Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Thomas Sadoski and Joe Jonas.

Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the war film.

Devotion – U.S. Navy fighter pilots

“A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. Devotion brings us into the foxholes with U.S. Marines and soaring overhead with Tom and Jesse as they battle a North Korean invasion. As the fury of the fighting escalates, Tom and Jesse fly, guns blazing, to save a Marine division cornered at the Chosin Reservoir and outnumbered ten to one. When one of the duo is shot down behind enemy lines and pinned in his burning plane, the other faces an unthinkable choice: watch his friend die or attempt history’s most audacious one-man rescue mission.”

