Devotion epic war film premiers Nov 23rd 2022

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a new trailer for the upcoming epic Devotion war film, Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Joe Jonas and Thomas Sadoski. Devotion will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022 and is scheduled to premiere in theatres worldwide on November 23, 2022.

The Devotion war film has written by Jake Crane and Jonathan Stewart and directed by J. D. Dillard and is based on the book of Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice by Adam Makos. The book and film tell the comradeship between Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner during the Korean War.

“The Korean War was fought between North Korea and South Korea from 1950 to 1953. The war began on 25 June 1950 when North Korea invaded South Korea. North Korea was supported by China and the Soviet Union while South Korea was supported by the United Nations, principally the United States.”

Devotion war film

“Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.”

Source : Sony Pictures

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals