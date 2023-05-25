Agatha Christie Hercule Poirot detective game launches August 29

If you would like to test your detective skills and solve a mystery based in London you are sure to enjoy the new Agatha Christie Hercule Poirot detective game soon to be launching. Hercule Poirot The London Case will officially launch on August 29, 2023 and will be available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC/Mac. Watch the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline, characters and gameplay.

“Microids is thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated sequel of Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, the video game Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case will be available on August 29th, 2023. Get a glimpse of the excitement with a brand-new teaser!

Developed by the award-winning Blazing Griffin studio, the team behind the first episode, for which they won the BAFTA Scotland’s Best Game Award in 2022, the detective adventure game is set to release on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on August 29th, 2023.”

Detective game

“In this new chapter for Hercule Poirot, players will experience an exciting, original story, true to the style and tone of Agatha Christie, in which they will be introduced to Arthur Hastings, Poirot’s beloved sidekick. Together, they have been charged with the safe transport of a priceless work of art on its way to be displayed in London.

However, the opening night will not go to plan… the detectives will be called upon to solve a brand-new mystery in the heart of London. Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case will feature a compelling gameplay and will bring you in Hercule Poirot’s world. Explore the capital, search for clues, interview suspects and witnesses, and solve this all-new investigation.”

Features of Hercule Poirot: The London Case

– A brand-new mystery: Written by the award-winning team who bought you Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases comes a gripping new adventure for Poirot with a whole new cast of characters to challenge the great detective.

– Witnesses and Suspect Interrogations: Solve mysteries and challenge suspects using the new match puzzle system to spot inconsistencies on the spot.

– Environment and Item Inspection: Explore all new environments and get up close with new first person inspection puzzles for a more cinematic view of the scenes.

– Mindmaps and Character Profiles: The game’s trademark mindmaps return allowing you to use Poirot’s famous little grey cells to build challenging mindmaps and then draw the correct links that can solve the case. The same now applies to the various suspects as Poirot gathers facts and information about each one to build detailed character profiles, key to solving the case and finding the true criminal among them.

– Enhanced Environments: More detail, weather effects and enhanced audio all provide more depth and life to each of the new isometric game scenes across London.

– Fully Voiced: The story comes to life with a fully voiced script in English, French and German.

Source : Steam



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals