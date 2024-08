Sabrent DS-T4WA monitor desk mount Thunderbolt 4 docking station

The Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Monitor Desk Mount (DS-T4WA) is a catalyst for professionals seeking to enhance their productivity and streamline their workspace. This innovative docking station combines the power of Thunderbolt 4 technology with the convenience of a flexible gas-lift monitor desk mount, making it an essential tool for modern work environments.

Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station

Key Takeaways Thunderbolt 4 connectivity with up to 40 Gbps transfer speed

Supports up to three monitors with various display configurations

Includes four USB ports: two 10 Gbps USB-C, one 10 Gbps USB-A, and one 5 Gbps USB-A

Built-in UHS-II microSD/SD card reader and 3.5″ audio in/out port

Gigabit Ethernet for reliable wired network connectivity

Gas-lift arm supports vertical positioning from 0-650 mm

Monitor arm plate with 360-degree swivel, 90- to -45-degree tilt, and +/- 90-degree rotation

Compatible with VESA 75/100 mounting patterns for monitors up to 32″ and 10 kg/22 lbs

Thunderbolt 4 technology is at the heart of the Sabrent DS-T4WA, offering unparalleled speed and connectivity. With a transfer rate of up to 40 Gbps, users can quickly and efficiently transfer large files, stream high-definition content, and connect multiple devices through a single cable. The docking station also supports Power Delivery (PD3.0) at up to 60 W, ensuring that your devices stay charged and ready for use.

Comprehensive Connectivity

The Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station is equipped with a variety of ports to accommodate a wide range of devices. It features four USB ports, including two 10 Gbps USB-C ports, one 10 Gbps USB-A port, and one 5 Gbps USB-A port. Additionally, the docking station includes a UHS-II microSD/SD card reader, a 3.5″ audio in/out port, and a Gigabit Ethernet port for fast and reliable wired network connectivity.

Flexible Display Options

One of the standout features of the Sabrent DS-T4WA is its ability to support multiple displays. Users can connect up to three monitors with output resolutions of up to 8K@30 Hz (DP/HDMI) or 8K@60 Hz/4K@144 Hz (TB4) singly, and 4K@60 Hz (DSC) simultaneously in extended or mirrored display modes. The docking station includes HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and TB4 ports, providing a versatile solution for various display configurations.

Pricing and Availability

The Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Monitor Desk Mount (DS-T4WA) is available for purchase at a price of $349.99. For users looking to expand their setup, the Additional Monitor Arm & Mount Upgrade Kit (SB-DSAM) is available for $69.99. Both products can be purchased on Amazon, making it easy for users to enhance their workspace with these innovative solutions.

The Sabrent DS-T4WA is designed with user convenience in mind. The gas-lift arm allows for vertical positioning from 0-650 mm, providing flexibility to adjust the monitor height to suit individual preferences. The monitor arm plate supports a 360-degree swivel, 90- to -45-degree tilt, and +/- 90-degree rotation, ensuring that users can achieve the perfect viewing angle.

The Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Monitor Desk Mount is a versatile and powerful solution for professionals looking to optimize their workspace. With its comprehensive connectivity options, flexible display configurations, and user-friendly design, this docking station is an excellent investment for anyone seeking to enhance their productivity.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy