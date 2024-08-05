Sabrent DS-T4WA monitor desk mount Thunderbolt 4 docking station

The Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Monitor Desk Mount (DS-T4WA) is a catalyst for professionals seeking to enhance their productivity and streamline their workspace. This innovative docking station combines the power of Thunderbolt 4 technology with the convenience of a flexible gas-lift monitor desk mount, making it an essential tool for modern work environments.

Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station

Key Takeaways Thunderbolt 4 connectivity with up to 40 Gbps transfer speed

Supports up to three monitors with various display configurations

Includes four USB ports: two 10 Gbps USB-C, one 10 Gbps USB-A, and one 5 Gbps USB-A

Built-in UHS-II microSD/SD card reader and 3.5″ audio in/out port

Gigabit Ethernet for reliable wired network connectivity

Gas-lift arm supports vertical positioning from 0-650 mm

Monitor arm plate with 360-degree swivel, 90- to -45-degree tilt, and +/- 90-degree rotation

Compatible with VESA 75/100 mounting patterns for monitors up to 32″ and 10 kg/22 lbs

Thunderbolt 4 technology is at the heart of the Sabrent DS-T4WA, offering unparalleled speed and connectivity. With a transfer rate of up to 40 Gbps, users can quickly and efficiently transfer large files, stream high-definition content, and connect multiple devices through a single cable. The docking station also supports Power Delivery (PD3.0) at up to 60 W, ensuring that your devices stay charged and ready for use.

Comprehensive Connectivity

The Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station is equipped with a variety of ports to accommodate a wide range of devices. It features four USB ports, including two 10 Gbps USB-C ports, one 10 Gbps USB-A port, and one 5 Gbps USB-A port. Additionally, the docking station includes a UHS-II microSD/SD card reader, a 3.5″ audio in/out port, and a Gigabit Ethernet port for fast and reliable wired network connectivity.

Flexible Display Options

One of the standout features of the Sabrent DS-T4WA is its ability to support multiple displays. Users can connect up to three monitors with output resolutions of up to 8K@30 Hz (DP/HDMI) or 8K@60 Hz/4K@144 Hz (TB4) singly, and 4K@60 Hz (DSC) simultaneously in extended or mirrored display modes. The docking station includes HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and TB4 ports, providing a versatile solution for various display configurations.

Pricing and Availability

The Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Monitor Desk Mount (DS-T4WA) is available for purchase at a price of $349.99. For users looking to expand their setup, the Additional Monitor Arm & Mount Upgrade Kit (SB-DSAM) is available for $69.99. Both products can be purchased on Amazon, making it easy for users to enhance their workspace with these innovative solutions.

The Sabrent DS-T4WA is designed with user convenience in mind. The gas-lift arm allows for vertical positioning from 0-650 mm, providing flexibility to adjust the monitor height to suit individual preferences. The monitor arm plate supports a 360-degree swivel, 90- to -45-degree tilt, and +/- 90-degree rotation, ensuring that users can achieve the perfect viewing angle.

The Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Monitor Desk Mount is a versatile and powerful solution for professionals looking to optimize their workspace. With its comprehensive connectivity options, flexible display configurations, and user-friendly design, this docking station is an excellent investment for anyone seeking to enhance their productivity.



