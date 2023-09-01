Denon PerL and PerL Pro headphones launche globally

We previously saw the new Denon PerL and PerL Pro headphones back in June and now Denon has announced that their latest wireless headphones are available to buy globally from Denon direct and a range of retailers.

Hearing varies from person to person and can impact the listening experience. The two Denon PerL TWS models—Denon PerL Pro and Denon PerL—use proprietary Masimo technology to measure faint otoacoustic emissions (OAEs), which are produced by the inner ear in the presence of a range of tones played to assess each person’s unique response to sound. Once the OAEs are analyzed to determine how sensitive a person’s ears are to each frequency, a personal hearing profile is created in the Denon PerL Headphone app, using artificial intelligence. This individualized profile provides unparalleled depth, detail, and clarity – tuned perfectly to your own hearing and elevated by Denon’s vivid and spacious signature sound.

Another key benefit, unique to Denon PerL Pro earbuds, is the delivery of high-quality sound wirelessly. While standard Bluetooth® technology compresses and decompresses audio during wireless transmission, Denon PerL Pro earbuds provide a streaming experience similar to listening to a CD. This means users can enjoy high-fidelity streaming sources with excellent audio fidelity. PerL Pro also creates a surround sound effect that enhances the overall audio experience in a compact and comfortable wireless earbud design.

You can find out more information about the new Denon PerL and PerL Pro headphone over at Denon’s website at the link below, the PerL retails for £189 in the UK, €199 in Europe, and $199 in the USA. The Perl Pro retails for £299 in the UK, €349 in Europe and $349 in the USA.

Source Denon



