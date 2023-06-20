Denon PerL Series wireless earbuds unveiled

Denon has announced that it is launching a new range of wireless earbuds, the Denon PerL True Wireless Earbuds, and the headphones are equipped with Masimo Adaptive Acoustic Technology™ (AAT™).

There are two different models in the range, the Denond PerL and the PerL Pro and both models come with a range of features, you can see more details about these new headphones below.

Founder and CEO of Masimo, stated, “The era of one-sound-fits-all is over. PerL automatically figures out the optimal sound for each individual, to cater to your unique ears. I am personally blown away by how good PerL Pro is. I have not heard my music like this since I was 18. PerL is intuitive, comfortable, and ergonomic. With the launch of PerL, we are transcending the listening experience. We can’t wait to have our customers join us in this new paradigm.”

Hearing varies from person to person and can impact the listening experience. The two Denon PerL TWS models—Denon PerL Pro and Denon PerL—use proprietary Masimo technology to measure faint otoacoustic emissions (OAEs), which are produced by the inner ear in the presence of a range of tones played to assess each person’s unique response to sound. Once the OAEs are analyzed to determine how sensitive a person’s ears are to each frequency, a personal hearing profile is created in the Denon PerL Headphone app, using artificial intelligence. This individualized profile provides unparalleled depth, detail, and clarity – tuned perfectly to your own hearing and elevated by Denon’s vivid and spacious signature sound.

Another key benefit, unique to Denon PerL Pro earbuds, is the delivery of high-quality sound wirelessly. While standard Bluetooth® technology compresses and decompresses audio during wireless transmission, Denon PerL Pro earbuds provide a streaming experience similar to listening to a CD. This means users can enjoy high-fidelity streaming sources with excellent audio fidelity. PerL Pro also creates a surround sound effect that enhances the overall audio experience in a compact and comfortable wireless earbud design.

You can find out more information about the new Denon PerL True Wireless Earbuds over at the Denon website at the link below pricing starts at $199 for the PerL and $399 for the PerL Pro.

Source Denon



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals