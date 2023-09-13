Denon DP-3000NE Turntable unveiled

Denon has unveiled its latest high-end turntable, the Denon DP-3000NE and it will be available in the UK and Europe in October. The new Denon turntable will retail for €2,499 in Europe and for £2,299 in the UK.

The revamped S-shaped tonearm from Denon enhances cartridge alignment for optimal playback. Its 9-millimeter vertical height adjustability allows for fine-tuning the vertical tracking angle (VTA), ensuring peak performance and compatibility with various platter mats.

The turntable boasts an elegant aesthetic, featuring a rich ebony wood veneer that overlays a robust, high-density wooden cabinet. This design complements the metallic components, such as the platter, tonearm, and controls, creating a visually striking addition to any interior setting. Reinforced insulator feet add the necessary stability and density to deliver music that is free from unwanted resonance.

The direct-drive architecture ensures consistent rotational speed, regardless of the RPM setting or load, and achieves maximum speed almost instantaneously. There’s no need to worry about replacing an aging belt. Included with the DP-3000NE is a transparent, removable dust cover that safeguards the turntable, cartridge, and vinyl records.

The advanced direct-drive motor control board employs a specialized algorithm to manage the high-precision motor’s switch-mode power supply. This guarantees a stable, continuous voltage, effectively eliminating speed variations and unwanted vibrations, even during extended use.

The tonearm of the DP-3000NE offers multiple adjustment features, making it highly versatile for use with a broad range of MM or MC cartridges. These adjustments encompass VTA, cartridge weight, anti-skating settings ranging from 0 to 3 grams, and height customization.

You can find out more details about the new Denon DP-3000NE turntable over at Denon at the link below, the devcie will be available to buy direct from Denon and from a range of retailers from October.

Source Denon



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals