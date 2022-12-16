New Demeo Reign Of Madness VR adventure expansion launches

The creators of the virtual reality role-playing game Demeo have announced the release and availability of the fifth and final chapter in the Mad Elven King Saga, taking the form of the new Reign of Madness expansion. “The Mad Elven King has been brought back to life by Rackarn. Wretched creatures are crawling the streets as villagers are calling for aid. It’s time to close the Rift Bridge and stop Rackarn once and for all. ”

Demeo Reign Of Madness VR adventure

“In the town of Ends, people have lived off the sea for centuries in peaceful harmony with nature. But after a sudden quake a few days ago, terrifying creatures crawled up into the streets near the central square. The Governor sealed it off, and families began to flee their homes. Now, Ends is a place where death and corruption flood the alleys. No one is safe. Rálma calls for your help to battle whatever has emerged from below, hinting that maybe there is an end in sight.”

“The final chapter in @demeogame’s Mad Elven King Saga, Reign of Madness is here. You’re invited to the town of Ends where you’ll have a chance to close the Rift Bridge and stop Rackarn once and for all. Available now as a free update for Demeo owners on the Quest Store and Steam (Pico release to follow shortly), adventurers will be joined by the all-new playable character Uhrak the Barbarian, who relies on his trusty Hook of Varga to keep friends close and enemies closer. “

“As with previous adventures, this one comes with new enemies, levels and cards, but it also includes a very special addition: a new orchestral arrangement of the Demeo title score and all-new music for the Reign of Madness adventure performed by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra”

Source : Steam





