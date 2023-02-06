Deliver Us Mars sci-fi adventure game launches on Xbox, PlayStation and PC

If you have been patiently waiting for the next adventure from the design and development team at game studio KeokeN Interactive. You will be pleased to know that its latest creation, Deliver Us Mars is now available to play on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. Created to provide players with an atmospheric science-fiction adventure taking you on a “suspense-fuelled, high-stakes mission to recover the ARK colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward.

Sequel to the award-winning Deliver Us The Moon, Deliver Us Mars is an atmospheric sci-fi adventure offering an immersive astronaut experience. Explore new frontiers on a suspense-fuelled, high-stakes mission to recover the ARK colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward.”

Deliver Us Mars

“Ten years after the Fortuna mission, humanity is closer than ever to extinction. After a mysterious distress call from Mars, Earth’s youngest astronaut Kathy Johanson joins the Zephyr and its crew on one last mission: to recover the ARK colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward, and with them, ensure the survival of the human race.”

“Board the Zephyr as you journey from Earth to the surface of Mars. Traverse and endure its harsh and unforgiving terrain as you quest to discover the secrets left behind by Outward. Use both brains and brawn to overcome mental and physical challenges, find the ARKs, and uncover the motivations of those behind the distress call that brought you here.”

Source : Steam : DUTM





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals