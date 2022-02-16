Chorus demo now available on Xbox, PlayStation and PC

Epic Games has released a new playable demo for the Chorus game which is available to purchase on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms and was officially launched last year. If you have not yet experienced the Chorus game created by developer Deep Silver Fishlabs a demo has now been made available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. Enabling you to test your piloting skills and receive a taste of the “fluid and fast-paced space combat” before parting with your hardened cash.

“She was once the Circle’s deadliest warrior – now she’s their most wanted fugitive. Take control of Nara and her sentient starfighter, Forsaken, on a quest to destroy the dark cult that created her.”

Chorus demo now available to download

“Take control of Nara on a quest to destroy the dark cult that created her. Unlock devastating weapons and mind-bending abilities in a true evolution of the space-combat shooter. Along with Forsaken, her sentient starfighter, explore ancient temples, engage in exhilarating zero-g combat, and venture beyond our waking reality. Follow Nara as she faces her haunted past. Journey across the galaxy and beyond the boundaries of reality to unite resistance forces against the Circle and their leader, the Great Prophet, at all costs.”

“Enter a dark new universe, teeming with mystery and rife with conflict. Explore epic locations such as sprawling space stations and strange planes of existence. Engage in exhilarating zero-g dogfights from epic cosmic vistas to tight crystalline corridors. Chorus balances the scale and spectacle of space exploration with frenetic, fast-paced action. Attain powerful and distinct weapons and combat upgrades. Master your ship’s unique drift mechanic and deadly mind-bending abilities, including extra-sensory perception, teleportation and telekinesis, to overcome massive hordes of enemies and take down titanic battleships. Chain your powers together to become the ultimate living weapon.”

Source : Major Nelson : Epic Games

