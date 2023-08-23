Deezer gets new Home and Expore tabs

Popular music streaming platform Deezer has announced that it is bringing some new features to its platform with a new Home tab and a new Explore tab, which are designed to bring a more personalized experience to the platform.

The newly introduced Home tab aims to provide an entirely customized experience, serving as the hub for all content recommendations tailored to your individual preferences and listening patterns. In this section, you’ll discover music and other content that aligns seamlessly with your tastes, including tracks you’ve recently played and your personalized, never-ending AI-crafted Flow mix. Additionally, the Home tab offers access to your preferred genres, the latest releases from artists you follow, and the playlists that resonate with you.

The Explore tab, a fresh addition, is your gateway to the excitement of expanding your musical boundaries and stepping out of your usual listening habits. This feature showcases new music and content that you’ll surely want to experience. With Deezer’s handpicked selection, you’ll be introduced to emerging artists, different genres, and current trends, fostering a unique exploration of music that is designed to help you find new music you may like.

You can find out more details about the new Deezer Home and Explore tabs over at the company’s website at the link below, the platform now has access to more than 120 million songs.

Source Deezer



