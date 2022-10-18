Deals: Wireless Wall Tap Smart Plug, save 27%

We have a great deal on the Wireless Wall Tap Smart Plug in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 27% off the regular price.

The Wireless Wall Tap Smart Plug is available in our deals store for just $28.99, it normally retails for $39.99.

Expand your living space and improve efficiency with this ETL-certified Smart Plug. This smart plug works with any compatible device you have, including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It has 4 standard outlets and the 4 USB ports allow for quick charging of multiple devices, separately or simultaneously. You can also schedule charging times with the built-in timer so you can use the outlet at different times throughout your day. Outlet extender. Has 4 AC outlets with 900 Joules surge protection

Charging. Has 4 USB ports for charging your devices

Voice command. Use simple voice commands to control your smart power strip

Remote control. Gives you the power to control the device even if you're away

Timer/schedule. Create schedule/timer to turn plugs on/off at specific times to control appliances automatically

Share with the entire family. Monitoring home appliances anytime & anywhere with your family

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Wireless Wall Tap Smart Plug over at our deals store at the link below.

