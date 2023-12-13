Deals: The Complete Generative AI Art & Design Mastery Bundle

Have you ever wondered how to create stunning images using artificial intelligence? Well, wonder no more! SkillSuccess is offering a beginner-level course on AI Artwork, accessible 24/7 for a lifetime. This course, aptly titled “Midjourney for Beginners: Getting Started with AI Artwork”, is your ticket to the fascinating world of AI-generated art.

The course is taught by Dheeraj PG, a seasoned freelance website and graphic designer, who will guide you through the intricacies of AI Art Generation. The focus of the course is Midjourney, an AI bot that generates images based on text input. Imagine the possibilities! You input a text, and Midjourney transforms it into a unique image. This course is not just about learning; it’s about experiencing the magic of AI and using it to create something extraordinary.

Key Features of the Course

10 comprehensive lectures and 1 hour of content, accessible 24/7 for a lifetime.

Focuses on Midjourney , an AI bot that generates images based on text input.

, an AI bot that generates images based on text input. Teaches the fundamentals of AI Art Generation and how to use Midjourney for image creation.

Covers understanding Midjourney’s basic settings, inputting prompts for desired image results, creating prompts for outstanding images, using parameters for different image types, and enhancing image resolution without compromising quality.

Accessible on both desktop and mobile.

Provides a certificate of completion.

SkillSuccess provides over 3,000 online video courses on various categories, all accessible on any device. This means you can learn at your own pace, in your own time, and in the comfort of your own home. The only requirement for the course is a Discord account. Plus, you have a redemption deadline of 30 days from purchase to redeem your code.

So, why wait? Dive into the world of AI Artwork and let your creativity soar. Whether you’re looking to enhance your professional skills or simply want to try something new and exciting, this course is a fantastic opportunity. Remember, it’s not just a course; it’s a journey. A journey that will take you from being a beginner to mastering the art of AI-generated images.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn, grow, and create with AI Artwork. It’s time to embrace the future of art and design. It’s time to embark on your Midjourney.

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals