Deals: Sandstorm PRO Lifetime Subscription, save 50%

Are you a business looking to create immersive game experiences? Or perhaps you’re a developer seeking a platform that offers deep analytics and a curated marketplace? Look no further than Sandstorm. This end-to-end platform is your one-stop solution for developing in-game assets, tracking game success, and even hosting contests for user-generated content.

Sandstorm is not just a platform, it’s a community. With access to a large community of verified 3D game developers, you can create 3D, AR, and VR games that will captivate your audience. Plus, with the ability to A/B test game levels and track sales of popular in-game assets, you’ll have all the tools you need to ensure your game is a success.

Key Features of Sandstorm

End-to-end platform for creating immersive game experiences

Deep analytics for tracking game success

Curated marketplace of 3,000 verified game developers

Ability to host contests for user-generated content

Supports the creation of 3D, AR, and VR games

Dashboard for managing 3D assets, gaining market insights, and leveraging pricing data

Server hosting for live streams compatible with popular virtual worlds

Ability to embed 3D assets to increase engagement and conversions

Supports top platforms and integrations

But that’s not all. Sandstorm also offers server hosting for live streams compatible with popular virtual worlds. This means you can engage with your audience in real-time, creating a more immersive and interactive gaming experience. Plus, with the ability to embed 3D assets, you can increase engagement and conversions, all while enjoying discounts on marketplace fees.

And the best part? The Sandstorm: PRO Lifetime Plan is available for a one-time purchase of $97. This plan offers 10 domains/workspaces, 50,000 monthly events, 3 seats, 10 populations, and a 24-month data retention timeline. Plus, it includes a revenue report, cohort report, and A/B test report, giving you all the data you need to make informed decisions about your game.

So why wait? Start creating, developing, and tracking your game success with Sandstorm today. Remember, this platform requires a modern browser and is only available to new users. Plus, the PRO Lifetime Plan offers access on desktop with a maximum number of one device, and the redemption deadline is within 30 days of purchase. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to take your gaming to the next level.

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals