Deals: WTbotBuilder Chatbot Marketing Tool Lifetime Subscription, save 91%

In today’s digital age, businesses are constantly seeking innovative ways to engage with their customers. One such way is through the use of chatbots. But what if you could create your own chatbot without any complex coding? Enter WTbotBuilder, a tool that allows you to create chatbots using a visual drag-and-drop editor. This tool is not just about creating chatbots, it’s about propelling your business growth, improving sales, and enhancing collaboration.

Key Features of WTbotBuilder

Visual drag-and-drop editor for easy chatbot creation

for easy chatbot creation Short Links and Chat Widgets to increase subscriber count

to increase subscriber count Broadcasting Tool to propel business growth

to propel business growth Live Chat and Shared Inbox functionalities for improved sales and collaboration

functionalities for improved sales and collaboration Integration with WhatsApp catalogs for enhanced outreach

for enhanced outreach Drip Campaigner for streamlined messaging automation

for streamlined messaging automation Efficient management of subscriber lists through segmentation for targeted interactions

through segmentation for targeted interactions WhatsApp Webhook Workflow for seamless integration and automation

for seamless integration and automation Group management and anti-spam automation for Telegram

for Telegram Feature-rich eCommerce solution tailored for Telegram

With WTbotBuilder, you can create a Telegram Chatbot or a WhatsApp business account and connect it to the tool. You can share a Chatbot link on your website, social media pages, and email newsletters, and segment the list using tags and custom fields based on user input flow. This tool offers centralized live-chat features for both Telegram and WhatsApp, along with top-notch client support.

WTbotBuilder boosts sales potential with WhatsApp Catalog and allows setting up a full-fledged eCommerce store with a simple checkout system within Telegram. It allows multiple team members to manage the WTBotBuilder account, with specific roles and activities for each member.

The tool integrates with AI bot reply, WhatsApp catalogs, WhatsApp webhook workflow, WooCommerce, Shopify, SMS, Email & auto-responder, Webform, and API end-points. It requires any modern browser and offers lifetime access, with redemption deadline within 30 days of purchase. It is accessible on both desktop and mobile, with unlimited device usage, and is only available to new users, with updates included.

In conclusion, WTbotBuilder is not just a tool, it’s a game-changer for businesses looking to leverage the power of chatbots for growth and customer engagement. So why wait? Start your journey with WTbotBuilder today and take your business to new heights.

