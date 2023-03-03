Deals Reminder: PopuPiano Smart Portable Keyboard Piano with Chord Pad

Just a quick reminder on the amazing deal on the PopuPiano Smart Portable Keyboard Piano with Chord Pad in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
PopuPiano is the world’s first smart piano that combines the chord pad and keyboard, aimed at learners of all ages and levels. Also, the lightweight and portability make it unconventional from traditional pianos and easy to carry. The appearance of PopuPiano is sleek and cool with 2 color options for the body, and there are LED lights combined with keys, presenting different colors. These LED lights would light up as guides to show learners how to play.
Along with PopuPiano, there is an app containing different tutorials and games for learners to learn and practice. The app makes it easy to have a quick start playing keyboards. To have more fun, learners can choose from 60 trending pop songs in the music library of the app to play and sing, and the music library updates every month for free. Plus, it is compatible with professional software such as GarageBand and Logic so that advanced learners can also find this product professional enough to meet their needs.
- Unique chord pad. Lets you play 100+ chords & instruments in a tap
- Free lessons. Lets you tap through levels & upgrade your skills every time you play
- Exclusive free play. Play a piano, riff a bass guitar, & drop in a kick drum – all from one keyboard
- LED fingering guide. Guides you on the fast lane of learning the keyboard
- Multifunctional. Combines a MIDI Chord Pad & keyboard
- Wide compatibility. Supports professional music composition software such as Logic Pro, Cubase, GarageBand, etc.
- Interacive LED light keys. Lights up any space & makes it easy to use even in the dark
- Unique magnetic design. Lets you double the keyboard while doubling your creativity
- PopuMusic App. Find everything you need along the music journey — No subscription fee!
- Fit for all. Suitable for ages 4 & above
Supported Languages
- English
- Simplified Chinese
- Traditional Chinese
- Korean
- Japanese
NOTE:
- Customers must be 4 years old+ to purchase
- For some device models which do not support Bluetooth MIDI, a wired connection is necessary
- The product is also a standard MIDI keyboard. It supports professional music composition software such as Logic Pro, Cubase, GarageBand etc.
Specs
- Model: PopuPiano 1 Smart Portable Piano
- Color: black
- Materials: ABS + PMMA keys, PET + ABS + PC body shell, silicone base, PVC
- Size: 18.3×4.8×1.3 inches (463.8×122.6x33mm)
- Weight: 933.2g
- Keys: 29
- Octaves: 7
- Battery: lithium battery
- Battery capacity: 2200mAh
- Charging time: up to 1.5hrs
- Operation time: up to 10hrs
- Charing interface: USB Type-C
- Wireless transport: 5V/2A
- Transmission: Bluetooth 5.0 BLE (supports Bluetooth MIDI)
- Power input: 5V/2A
- Supporting device: Bluetooth 4.0 BLE or later
- App: PopuMusic (iOS or Android)
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty
Compatibility
- Android device: Android 8.0 or later
- Apple device: iOS 11 or later, iPhone 6s, iPad Air 2 or later
Includes
- PopuPiano Smart Portable Keyboard Piano (Black)
- Chord Pad
- Charging Cable
- Manual
