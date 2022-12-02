Deals Reminder: AirUnleashed 2 Qi-Compatible Wireless Charging Mat

Just a quick reminder about the awesome deal on the AirUnleashed 2 Qi-Compatible Wireless Charging Mat, in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.
The AirUnleashed 2 Qi-Compatible Wireless Charging Mat is available in our deals store for just $59, this is a saving of 40% off the normal price.
AirUnleashed is a wireless charging mat that simultaneously charges your favorite Apple devices; iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. This mat utilizes three charging coils side-by-side and therefore does not have the challenges of using a large number of overlapping coils. The AirUnleashed works with Qi-compliant devices and can charge at up to 80% conversion rate. AirUnleashed is lightweight and allows you to lay it flat or attach it to your wall or desktop so that it doesn’t take up much space.
- 3-in-1. Charges your iPhone, AirPods, & Apple Watch at once
- Two “+” icons. Lets you know where to place your iPhone & your AirPods
- Space saving. This device does not take up too much room on your desk
- Case friendly. Charges through any type of phone cases
- Aesthetic design. Gives you a beautiful minimalist look that would blend on your desk
Charger Requirements
- Use QC 2.0 or higher USB wall charger with an output current of minimal 2A at 5V (10W)
- Use the iPad Adapter or any other third-party charger that has a 2A charging port.
You can get your hands on the AirUnleashed 2 Qi-Compatible Wireless Charging Mat over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.
