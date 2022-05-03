Deals Reminder: 2021 Workplace Essentials Bundle, Save 80%

Just a quick reminder for our readers about a great deal on the 2021 Workplace Essentials Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The 2021 Workplace Essentials Bundle is available in our deals store for just $39.99, which is a saving of 80% off the normal price.

Soft skills are the name of the game when it comes to succeeding in today’s competitive corporate landscape. In fact, 93% of employers report that soft skills are ‘a major factor’ they consider when making hiring decisions. Soft-skills are cross-functional skills meaning they crossover industries and niches and are not industry-centric. This course bundle is handcrafted to improve your career prospects, transform your performance in the workplace, and give you the competitive advantage needed to take you to the next level!

The Courses

Ultimate Time Management. Cutting-edge techniques to save years of your life Collaborative Business Writing. Acquire the written communication skills that will give you the business edge that many people are losing Public Speaking. Methods, tools & knowledge needed to successfully present your ideas and expertise to an audience of any size Teamwork and Team Building. Explore the different aspects of a team, as well as ways that you can become a top-notch team performer How to Develop Creativity. Be curious, engage, & explore to unleash your mental flexibility Organization Skills. Be successful, improve productivity & manage better Art of Persuasion. Become more persuasive in your everyday life Critical Thinking. Practical tools to develop key innovation, using analytical thought systems & creative thinking techniques Emotional Intelligence. Understand what EQ is and how to use and appreciate it to improve relationships Improving Mindfulness. Develop emotional intelligence, cognitive distortion & mindfulness-based cognitive therapy

You can find out more details about the great deal on the 2021 Workplace Essentials Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals