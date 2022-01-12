Deals: Off-Road Remote Control Monster Truck with 720P HD FPV WiFi Camera, Save 52%

Geeky Gadgets

Remote Control Monster Truck

We have a great deal for our readers on the Off-Road Remote Control Monster Truck with 720P HD FPV WiFi Camera in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The Off-Road Remote Control Monster Truck with 720P HD FPV WiFi Camera is available in our deals store for $83.99, it normally retails for $175.

Race with friends anywhere with this Off-Road Remote Control Monster Truck. With a 720P HD WiFi camera and an FPV transmission, you can capture crystal clear photos and videos. Its 45° adjustable angle lens also allows a greater shooting range. The 1/16 full scale model has advanced anti-skid tires, shock absorbers, an anti-collision beam, high-speed throttle response, and intuitive steering for a more realistic driving experience. This RC monster truck’s sturdy body and strong tires allows you to explore a variety of terrains such as roads, highways, shallow sand, and mud. It’s a great gift for people of all ages because it’s simple to drive both indoors and out.

  • 720P HD FPV camera. Takes crystal clear photos & videos
  • 45° adjustable angle lens. Provides a wider shooting range
  • Dual control. Control via 2.4G remote control or connect to mobile phone via Wi-Fi
  • 7.4V 1,000mAh Ni-MH battery. Large capacity & rechargeable for longer endurance
  • Off-road hollow tire. For better grip & stability
  • Powerful motor. Easy to gallop; no fear of rough road
  • Twist design. Excellent climbing performance for easy driving on 45° slope

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Dimensions: 11.8″H x 7.5″L x 6.2″W
  • Weight: 2.07lbs
  • Camera: 720p HD WiFi
  • Angle: 45°
  • Dual control: Wi-Fi or remote control
  • Anti-skid tires
  • Shock absorbers
  • Anti-collision beams
  • High-speed throttle response
  • Sensitive steering
  • 1/16 full scale
  • Control distance: 80 meters
  • Image transmission: 35-40 meters

Includes

  • 1x RC Truck
  • 1x Remote Controller
  • 1x Camera (Phone Holder)
  • 2x 7.4V 1,000mAh Ni-MH Battery
  • 1x USB Charging Cable
  • 1x Screwdriver
  • 1x Truck & Camera Manual

Shipping

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Off-Road Remote Control Monster Truck with 720P HD FPV WiFi Camera over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

