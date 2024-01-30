Deals: OBSBOT Meet 4K AI-Powered 4K Webcam

In the era of remote work and virtual meetings, having a reliable and high-quality webcam is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. Enter the OBSBOT Meet 4K Webcam, a device that’s not just compatible with various video conferencing software, but is specifically designed to enhance your remote group meetings.

This webcam is not your ordinary device. It’s equipped with AI Auto-Framing in Landscape Closeup Mode, Upper Body Mode, and Group Mode. This means it adjusts the frame according to the number of people present, ensuring everyone is in the picture. No more awkwardly adjusting your camera or asking someone to move a bit to the left. The OBSBOT Meet 4K Webcam does it all for you.

Key Features of the OBSBOT Meet 4K Webcam

Streams Ultra HD 4K video at up to 30 fps and 1080p video at up to 60 fps

at up to 30 fps and 1080p video at up to 60 fps Can rotate 90° into portrait mode for a vertical 9:16 aspect ratio

Includes a 1/2.8″ CMOS image sensor, 4x digital zoom, and HDR for improved image quality

Features dual omnidirectional mics with a 9.8′ pickup range

Offers AI features like autofocus, AI virtual background, and AI auto-exposure

Privacy features include a sleep mode, on/off switch cable, and privacy cover

The OBSBOT Meet 4K Webcam is not just about delivering high-quality video. It’s also about ensuring your privacy and convenience. It includes a sleep mode, an on/off switch cable, and a privacy cover. Plus, it can be mounted using an included magnetic mount or placed on a tripod using its 1/4″-20 thread.

Despite its compact size, this webcam packs a punch when it comes to performance. It includes a 1/2.8″ CMOS image sensor, 4x digital zoom, and HDR for improved image quality. And let’s not forget the dual omnidirectional mics with a 9.8′ pickup range, ensuring your voice is heard loud and clear.

The OBSBOT Meet 4K Webcam is a testament to how far technology has come. It’s a device that’s not just about capturing video, but about enhancing your overall video conferencing experience. So why settle for less when you can have the best? Upgrade your remote meetings today with the OBSBOT Meet 4K Webcam.

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals