Deals: HotSpot Shield VPN Premium 3-Yr Subscription, save 80%

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the HotSpot Shield VPN Premium 3-Yr Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The HotSpot Shield VPN Premium 3-Yr Subscription is available in our deals store for $89.99. thats a saving of 80% of the normal price.

Hotspot Shield is the #1 VPN for speed and security. Hotspot Shield helps keep you safe and private online by securing your internet connection with this award-winning VPN protocol and military-grade encryption, preventing hackers, malware, and phishing sites from tracking you online. With Hotspot Shield, you can also access sites and streaming content (such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+) from around the world through our 115+ virtual locations across 80+ countries and 35+ cities at blazing-fast speeds, privately and securely. Hotspot Shield was awarded “world’s fastest VPN” two years in a row by Ookla’s Speedtest.

Unlimited bandwidth. Ensures blazing-fast speeds with no buffering

Ensures blazing-fast speeds with no buffering Stream everything. Access all your favorite content — like games, live sports, & streaming sites — from any device, anywhere

Access all your favorite content — like games, live sports, & streaming sites — from any device, anywhere Unrestricted access. Use any app or website that may be restricted with just a simple click of a button

Use any app or website that may be restricted with just a simple click of a button Anonymous. Hide your IP address & location

Hide your IP address & location Worldwide. 3,200+ servers in more than 80 countries

3,200+ servers in more than 80 countries Zero logs. Hotspot Shield never tracks, logs, or stores any of your personally identifiable information, including your IP address

Hotspot Shield never tracks, logs, or stores any of your personally identifiable information, including your IP address Secure. Best-in-class military-grade security & 256-bit AES encryption to ensure your data is protected

Best-in-class military-grade security & 256-bit AES encryption to ensure your data is protected Avoid throttling. Your Internet Service Provider can not see what websites you visit, meaning certain services, like streaming sites, will never be throttled

You can find out more details about this great deal on the HotSpot Shield Premium 3-Yr Subscription over at our deal store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals