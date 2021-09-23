Deals Reminder: Knowable Audio Learning Platform Lifetime Subscription

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the great deal on the Knowable Audio Learning Platform Lifetime Subscription in our deals store this week.
The Knowable Audio Learning Platform Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for $59.99, that is 90% off the regular price.
Knowable makes skillbuilding simple and fun! Get new 10-minute lessons delivered every morning and explore a catalog of exclusive audio courses taught by today’s top experts. Want to get ahead at work, boost your productivity, or build better habits? Knowable is the most convenient way to learn new skills and level up your life.
What you get:
- New lessons added every weekday
- Exclusive catalog of longform audio courses from hundreds of top experts and institutions
- Quizzes, streaks, goal tracking, workbooks, and other tools to help you learn
- Weekly live conversations with Knowable experts
- Mobile-friendly, audio-powered learning — no screen necessary!
- Join a growing community of 30,000+ know-it-alls
Knowable gets you smarter on:
- Mental models
- Habits
- Leadership
- Productivity
- Focus
- Job success
- Entrepreneurship
- Managing teams
- Creativity
- Self-care
- Today’s top non-fiction books
- And more…
You can find out more details about this great deal on the Knowable Audio Learning Platform Lifetime over at our deals store at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.