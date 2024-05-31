Deals: Experience the Power of Sound with the Compact and Durable XE200 Speaker (New – Open Box)

Imagine a speaker that not only delivers powerful, clear audio but also fits right into your pocket The Sony XE200. A speaker that is not afraid of a little water, dust, or even salt water. A speaker that can keep the party going for up to 16 hours. Sounds too good to be true? Well, it’s not. Meet the XE200 speaker, a compact device that packs a punch with its X-Balanced Speaker Unit and Line-Shape Diffuser.

This little powerhouse is designed to be as durable as it is portable. With an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and a shockproof design, it’s perfect for outdoor use. Whether you’re at the beach, on a hike, or just chilling in your backyard, the XE200 is your perfect companion. And with a strap for easy portability, you can take your music wherever you go.

Key Features of the XE200 Speaker

Powerful, clear audio through its X-Balanced Speaker Unit and Line-Shape Diffuser.

through its X-Balanced Speaker Unit and Line-Shape Diffuser. Durable design with resistance to water, dust, and saltwater.

with resistance to water, dust, and saltwater. Long battery life of up to 16 hours.

of up to 16 hours. Party Connect app allows connection with up to 100 other X-Series speakers for an immersive audio experience.

allows connection with up to 100 other X-Series speakers for an immersive audio experience. Battery Care feature to prevent overcharging and maintain optimum battery condition.

to prevent overcharging and maintain optimum battery condition. Bluetooth pairing and multipoint connection , allowing two devices to connect simultaneously.

, allowing two devices to connect simultaneously. Customizable sound control via the Sony | Music Center app and cool effects through the Fiestable app.

But that’s not all. The XE200 also supports Bluetooth pairing and multipoint connection, allowing two devices to connect simultaneously. This means you and your friend can take turns playing DJ without having to disconnect and reconnect your devices. Plus, with the Sony | Music Center app, you can customize the speaker’s sound control and enhance the mood with cool effects through the Fiestable app.

The XE200 is listed as a New Open Box item, which means it may have been returned from retail stores but is still in new condition. It comes with the Sony XE200 Portable Bluetooth Speaker and a charging cable. And the best part? It’s compatible with any device that supports Bluetooth. So whether you’re an Apple fan or an Android enthusiast, the XE200 speaker is ready to make your music sound better than ever.

So why wait? Experience the power of sound with the compact and durable XE200 speaker. Your ears will thank you.

