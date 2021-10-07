Deals: Edraw Infographic Software Perpetual License, save 54%

We have a great deal for our readers on the Edraw Infographic Software Perpetual License in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Edraw Infographic Software Perpetual License is available in our deals store for just $45, it normally retails for $99.

Edraw Infographic is a graphic design and data visualization software compatible with different OS. It has rich elements and templates for easier and faster creation of infographics, flyers, posters, brochures, banner, cards, presentions, newsletters, eBooks, and other visual projects. A beginner-friendly tool, all you have to do is follow 5 steps — select a template, use library symbols, add text, customize details, and export. An appealing infographic will be generated within several minutes! Various templates that meet every need

Large number of vector cliparts

Highly customizable details — colors, lines, shadow, effects, & chart values

Supports a variety of file formats: PDF, PPT, PNG, SVG, Html, & more

System Requirements Windows 2000/2003/2008/Vista/7/8/10 (32bit/64 bit)

macOS X 10.10 or later

Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, CentOS, OpenSUSE, Mint, Knoppix, RedHat, Gentoo Important Details Length of access: perpetual license

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Device per license: 2

Access options: desktop

Software version: v9.3 (Windows), v8.7 (Mac), v8.6 (Linux)

3 years free upgrades serrvice is provided

You can find out more information about this great deal on the Edraw Infographic Software Perpetual License over at our deals store at the link below.

