Deals: Edraw Infographic Software Perpetual License, save 54%

Edraw Infographic is a graphic design and data visualization software compatible with different OS. It has rich elements and templates for easier and faster creation of infographics, flyers, posters, brochures, banner, cards, presentions, newsletters, eBooks, and other visual projects. A beginner-friendly tool, all you have to do is follow 5 steps — select a template, use library symbols, add text, customize details, and export. An appealing infographic will be generated within several minutes!
- Various templates that meet every need
- Large number of vector cliparts
- Highly customizable details — colors, lines, shadow, effects, & chart values
- Supports a variety of file formats: PDF, PPT, PNG, SVG, Html, & more
System Requirements
- Windows 2000/2003/2008/Vista/7/8/10 (32bit/64 bit)
- macOS X 10.10 or later
- Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, CentOS, OpenSUSE, Mint, Knoppix, RedHat, Gentoo
Important Details
- Length of access: perpetual license
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Device per license: 2
- Access options: desktop
- Software version: v9.3 (Windows), v8.7 (Mac), v8.6 (Linux)
- 3 years free upgrades serrvice is provided
