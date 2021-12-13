Deals: Alpha Bravo GX-1 Gaming Headset

We have a great deal on the Alpha Bravo GX-1 Gaming Headset in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, it is available for just $119.99.
The Alpha Bravo GX-1 is a professional gaming headset compatible with multi-platform devices, including PlayStation, Xbox, PC/Notebooks, and Nintendo Switch. Powered by Veho, the GX-1 headset has a built-in noise-canceling microphone for precision sound, which makes them a great start for any semi-professional gamer.
- Multi-platform. Compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, PC/Notebooks/MAC, Nintendo, & more
- Volume control. Fingertip volume control (on cord) & blue LED lights
- Microphone. Professional microphone with built-in noise-cancelling
- 3.5 AUX jack & USB. Multi-platform professional gaming headset with 4 band 3.5mm cord/jack and USB connection
Specs
- Color: black
- Dimensions: 7.7″H x 8.9″L x 3.5″W
- Speaker size: 50mm
- Impedance: 16Ω ±15%
- Sensitivity: 116 ±3dB
- Frequency range: 20-20KHz
- Microphone: 6.0mm x 2.7mm
- Mic sensitivity: -36dB ±3dB
- Mic impedance: 2.2KΩ
- Directionality: Omnidirectional
- LED working voltage: DC5V ±5%
- Working curren: t≤ 100mA
- Headset jack: USB + 3.5mm
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty
Includes
- Alpha Bravo GX-1 Gaming Headset
- 3.5mm Adapter
- Quick Start Guide
The Alpha Bravo GX-1 Gaming Headset
