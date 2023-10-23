Deals: 2024 ChatGPT API, Marketing & Prompt Engineering Series Bundle

Are you ready to dive into the world of artificial intelligence? The course offered by Magine Solutions is your golden ticket to understanding and mastering chatGPT, an AI developed by OpenAI. This beginner-level training is designed to equip you with the knowledge and skills to harness the power of AI in your everyday tasks and professional endeavors.

The course includes 13 lectures and 2 hours of content, accessible 24/7 for a lifetime. This means you can learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever you want. The curriculum covers the basics of chatGPT, its user interface, and the art of writing effective prompts. It offers hands-on experience with the OpenAI Playground and teaches prompt engineering. The course also covers practical applications of chatGPT in handling and synthesizing data.

Key Features of the Course

Comprehensive Curriculum: The course covers everything from the basics of chatGPT to its practical applications in various fields.

The course covers everything from the basics of chatGPT to its practical applications in various fields. Hands-on Experience: Get practical experience with the OpenAI Playground and learn the art of prompt engineering.

24/7 Access: The course content is accessible round the clock, allowing you to learn at your own pace.

The course content is accessible round the clock, allowing you to learn at your own pace. Mobile and Desktop Access: You can access the course on both desktop and mobile, making learning convenient and flexible.

Certificate of Completion: Receive a certificate of completion at the end of the course, adding value to your professional profile.

The course also teaches how to use chatGPT for simplifying complex datasets, translating text, summarizing videos, and proofreading written material. You’ll also learn how to use chatGPT as a creative tool and for drafting professional emails, analyzing text, and serving as a personal travel assistant.

The course can be accessed on both desktop and mobile, and needs to be redeemed within 30 days of purchase. A certificate of completion is provided at the end of the course, adding a feather to your professional cap. The course requires any device with basic specifications for access.

Magine Solutions is an online education platform that uses digital technology to offer a wide range of online courses. The platform uses cinematic quality production to create an engaging, visually immersive learning environment.

