G.SKILL DDR5-6800 CL32 DDR5-6400 Trident Z5 RGB memory kits

G.SKILL has this week introduced its new DDR5-6800 CL32 and DDR5-6400 CL32 Trident Z5 RGB memory kits announcing that they will be available to purchase worldwide during October 2022 from G.SKILL partners. The new additions to the flagship Trident Z5 RGB series take the form of DDR5-6800 CL32-45-45-108 32 GB (2x 16 GB) and DDR5-6400 CL32-39-39-102 64 GB (2x 32 GB).

The memory kits come complete with Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclocking profiles and have been validated on the latest 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processor and Intel Z690 chipset platform says G.SKILL.

DDR5 RGB memory kits

“On the high DRAM module capacity front, G.SKILL is raising the bar for maximum speed of 64 GB (2x 32 GB) kit capacity to DDR5-6400 CL32-39-39-102. This high-capacity overclocked memory kit is a great choice for those who want to take advantage of high memory capacity without compromising on the memory speed. This ultimate kit can be seen validated with Intel Core i7-12700K desktop processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard.”

“Dedicated to developing extreme overclock speed memory kits, the G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6800 CL32-45-45-108 2x 16 GB memory kit is the ideal choice for overclocking enthusiasts to experience extreme DDR5 frequency performance. The screenshot below shows the DDR5-6800 memory kit validated with Intel Core i7-12700K desktop processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard.”

Source : G.SKILL



