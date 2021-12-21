Apacer A NOX DDR5 memory modules unveiled

Apacer has this week introduced its new DDR5-4800 memory modules, confirming they are compliant with the JEDEC standard with an operating frequency of 4800 MHz. Offering users a 50% performance increase in bandwidth compared to the standard DDR4 upper frequency limit of 3200 MHz. The DDR5-4800 memory modules provide 16 GB of DRAM at 4800 MHz drawing just 1.1 Volts of power provide gamers with “extremely stable overclocking capabilities with a single click” says Apacer.

DDR5 memory1.1 V Operating Voltage for Greater Efficiency – Compare to DDR4, the power consumption of DDR5 has been reduced from 1.2 V to 1.1 V, making them 8% more efficient. And Apacer builds them using JEDEC-certified power management ICs, which create more stable power supply and keep noise in the circuit to a minimum.

Supports On-die ECC for Greater Stability – The DDR5-4800 modules also support on-die error correction, which keeps the system stable by automatically correct data errors if they appear.

One-click Overclocking Capabilities for Gamers – E-sports competitors will appreciate the fact that the NOX DDR5 module supports Intel XMP 3.0 one-click overclocking technology, giving them a performance boost whenever they need it. In fact, Apacer NOX DDR5 models are expected to feature processing speeds of 5200 MHz to 7200 MHz. And the ink-splash imagery makes it an eye-catching addition to any powergamer’s rig. Apacer’s latest contribution to the consumer and gaming DDR5 market is yet another example of its commitment to “Adding Value, Enhancing Collaboration.”

Source : TPU

